Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCRYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Scor stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

