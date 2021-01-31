S&CO Inc. Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SXI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

