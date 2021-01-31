S&CO Inc. Sells 85 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.