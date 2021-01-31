S&CO Inc. Sells 4,350 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 445.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

