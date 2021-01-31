S&CO Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.