S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 5.5% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $61,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,231. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.