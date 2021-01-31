S&CO Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 5.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 24.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,811. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

