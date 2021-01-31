S&CO Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.