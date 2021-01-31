S&CO Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,137,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,889 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 75.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 282,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

