S&CO Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Iteris by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,055. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.