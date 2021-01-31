SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $15.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 640,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,008. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

