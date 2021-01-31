Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SHNWF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

