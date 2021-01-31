Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$274.00 during midday trading on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $192.75 and a 52-week high of $276.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

