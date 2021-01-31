Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$274.00 during midday trading on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $192.75 and a 52-week high of $276.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20.
Schindler Company Profile
