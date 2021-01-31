Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in January

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

