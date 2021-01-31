SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.29 Million

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $530.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.90 million and the highest is $537.60 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $513.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.67. 806,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.14. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,791.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

