SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

