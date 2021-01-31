Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $8.90. Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,128,348 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £78.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.87.

About Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

