Satish Mehta Sells 11,912 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,939.90.
CHWY stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
