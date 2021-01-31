Satish Mehta Sells 11,912 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,939.90.

CHWY stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

