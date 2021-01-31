Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of SUVPF stock opened at $470.75 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $230.61 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

