Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Trading Up 4.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.87. Approximately 188,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 288,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on STC shares. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$59,811.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$644,275.94.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.