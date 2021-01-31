SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

SAIL opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5,525.47 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,619,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

