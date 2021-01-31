SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.77.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,525.47 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

