Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Saia worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saia by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Saia by 888.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Saia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

