Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.