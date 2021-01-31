Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

