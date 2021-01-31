Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.