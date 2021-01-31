Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,094,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,898,000 after buying an additional 87,602 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

