Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.