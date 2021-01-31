saffron.finance Reaches Market Cap of $65.11 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and $5.18 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $884.85 or 0.02669459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00271696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039708 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 83,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,586 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

