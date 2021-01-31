Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.29.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

