RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 294.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RWEOY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.12. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,395. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.77.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
