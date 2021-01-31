RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 294.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWEOY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.12. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,395. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

