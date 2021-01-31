RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGLXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RGLXY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

