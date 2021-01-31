RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €36.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTL. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.25 ($47.35).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

