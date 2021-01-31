Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter worth $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the last quarter.

RGT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

