Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $234.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $234.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.46.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $236.62 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

