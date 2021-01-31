Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$115.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.35.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$102.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.39. The firm has a market cap of C$26.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. CGI has a 52-week low of C$67.23 and a 52-week high of C$104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

