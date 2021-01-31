Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $95.34 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $110,929.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650 over the last three months. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

