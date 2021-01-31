Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.01 ($178.84).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €128.00 ($150.59) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.10.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

