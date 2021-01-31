Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.