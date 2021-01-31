Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.35-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.35-14.75 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.90.
ROP stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
