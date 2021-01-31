Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.35-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.35-14.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.90.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.