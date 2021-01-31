Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RROTF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

