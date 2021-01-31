root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RTNB stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. root9B has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

