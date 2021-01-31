root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RTNB stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. root9B has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
root9B Company Profile
