Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 707,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 9.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Rollins by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

ROL stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

