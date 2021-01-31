Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 170,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 182,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

