Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $275.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $253.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.61. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

