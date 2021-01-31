Rocket Pool Price Reaches $4.27 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00012998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

