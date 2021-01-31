Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of RHHVF traded down $14.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.91. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.33. Roche has a 12 month low of $281.04 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

