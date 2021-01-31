Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of RHHVF traded down $14.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.91. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.33. Roche has a 12 month low of $281.04 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

