Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,482,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.10% of Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

