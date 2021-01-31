Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of NetApp worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $12,044,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

