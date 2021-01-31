Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 58.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

